Original Posting At https://heartontheleft.wordpress.com/2017/07/08/let-it-rain/



This will be the back page for tomorrow’s bulletin (9 July 2017, 5th Sunday after Pentecost – Year A) for Fishkill UMC. It is based on the Gospel reading (Matthew 7: 24 – 27). The other readings are from Isaiah 26: 1 – 7 and 1 Peter 2: 1 – 10.



We will conclude with Eric Clapton’s “Let It Rain”, though the Who’s “Love Reign O’er Me” also works.