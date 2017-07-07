This Day With God | His Spirit Dwells In Us

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/07/07/his-spirit-dwells-in-us/



Don’t you know that you yourselves are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit lives in you? – 1 Corinthians 3:16

Reading in Exodus 25, a tabernacle was to be built according to exact instructions. The post “A Sanctuary for God to Dwell” pointed out that this tabernacle would be the place in which God would dwell.

Also pointed out was that because of Christ, we are each God’s Temple and His Spirit dwells within us. We can get ready for the challenge of each day by going to the ONE who created it all and passionately stirring each other up to boldly step ahead.

There are many reasons that some may worry in life; a job with unreasonable demands or trying to get through a difficult class in school among other things but all that matters is doing our best and trusting God. So live life with passion, with initiative, and gain momentum by getting ready for each day.

As the song One Step Away by Casting Crowns points out, we are never alone and we can go to the ONE whose arms are wide open and cast away all our anxieties.






