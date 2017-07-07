Beguine Again | Gratitude for a Gentle Vet

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/gratitude-for-a-gentle-vet/



Watson is an anxious dog on a normal day but this was not a normal day. He developed a cyst on his eyelid which may or may not be related to the tick he had in the same place on Memorial Day. So I had to take him to the vet.

Needless to say, the vet is not his favorite person in the world. Yet she was kind and slow with him. She allowed him to approach her on his own terms and did her best to examine him without touching the sore spot. But after a time it became obvious that she needed to lance it. Watson was not happy about that! She remained gentle and calm with him and still did her best to meet him at his pace. It was a slow process but in the end, we discovered it is not an abscess.

By the time we got home, Watson was back to usual self. He didn’t even go to his crate to recover from the experience. He just started playing with a ball. I am so grateful for her kindness and patience. She even gave us an herbal treatment for dog anxiety!

“A gentle word, a kind look, a good-natured smile can work wonders and accomplish miracles”

–William Hazlitt