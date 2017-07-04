the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Musings of a Naked Alien | God Is Good – Psalm 145

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/07/god-is-good-psalm-145.html


Full of grace
Full of mercy
You are slow
To become angry
To give up on love
You are good
All the time

All the time
You are good
To all people
To all creation
Life is a blessing from You
Every kedoshim blesses You

They speak across the planet
The glories of Your Creation
Your power to make known
The workings of Your Kingdom
Your everlasting garden home
Yours is the universal dominion
From First Day unto Last Day

Full of faith
From Your mouth
Full of grace
From Your hands
You hold my hand
Keeping me standing
Lifting from the dust

Tiwago



(photography by tiwago)



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service