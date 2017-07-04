Musings of a Naked Alien | God Is Good – Psalm 145

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/07/god-is-good-psalm-145.html
Full of grace
Full of mercy
You are slow
To become angry
To give up on love
You are good
All the time
All the time
You are good
To all people
To all creation
Life is a blessing from You
Every kedoshim blesses You
They speak across the planet
The glories of Your Creation
Your power to make known
The workings of Your Kingdom
Your everlasting garden home
Yours is the universal dominion
From First Day unto Last Day
Full of faith
From Your mouth
Full of grace
From Your hands
You hold my hand
Keeping me standing
Lifting from the dust
Tiwago
(photography by tiwago)
Leave a Reply