Musings of a Naked Alien | God Is Good – Psalm 145

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/07/god-is-good-psalm-145.html



Full of grace

Full of mercy

You are slow

To become angry

To give up on love

You are good

All the time



All the time

You are good

To all people

To all creation

Life is a blessing from You

Every kedoshim blesses You



They speak across the planet

The glories of Your Creation

Your power to make known

The workings of Your Kingdom

Your everlasting garden home

Yours is the universal dominion

From First Day unto Last Day



Full of faith

From Your mouth

Full of grace

From Your hands

You hold my hand

Keeping me standing

Lifting from the dust





Tiwago













(photography by tiwago)





