Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/07/freedom-in-christ.html



“It is for freedom that Christ has set us free.” (Galatians 5:1a NIV)



Daring to do what is right, not what fancy may tell you, valiantly grasping occasions, not cravenly doubting — freedom comes only through deeds, not through thoughts taking wing. Faint not nor fear, but go out to the storm and the action, trusting in God whose commandment you faithfully follow.



— Dietrich Bonhoeffer

#4131