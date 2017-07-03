Field Trip Friday (on a Sunday) #31

Today was a beautiful day and it began with the chance to worship together with our Carrville Methodist Church family. It has been three years, almost to the day, that we last gathered in worship together here. It was great to be back singing songs of praise with sweet Durham friends. We had a bit of a chance to catch up with everyone afterwards at the coffee\tea fellowship. It was lovely.

After church we picked up our Dear Mr. Ray to have a field trip to nearby Alnwick Castle.

The castle has been the settling for several popular TV series and movies. The castle has been owned and inhabited by the same family since the 1300’s. The Duke of Northumberland still resides there during the months October – March.

















We had a very delicious fish and chips lunch in the Stable Cafe. There is a dragon that you must watch out for as well as many small knights with foam swords running about.













The rooms in the castle are quite stunning. The turn of the century library was Rob’s favorite room. I was amazed by the paintings throughout the castle some as old as the 15th Century.

We had a good time playing on the familiar movie settings around the grounds as well as climbing, flying and exploring.













