the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Seedbed | Errors to Avoid When Talking about the Trinity

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/errors-to-avoid-when-talking-about-the-trinity/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=errors-to-avoid-when-talking-about-the-trinity


How should we think and talk about the Trinity? Does it make any different in our lives, practically speaking? In today’s Seven Minute Seminary, Dr. Jerome Van Kuiken explains the leading error in today’s church when talking about the Trinity, and points us to a more faithful way of understanding the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

The Trinity in the Bible:
Genesis 1:1-2; Matthew 3:16-17; 28:19; John 1; 10:30; 14:16-17; 1 Corinthians 8:6; 2 Corinthians 1:21-22; 13:14; Ephesians 4:4-6; Philippians 2:5-8; Colossians 1:15-17; 2:9; 1 Peter 1:1-2. Many other passages treat the divinity of the Son and Holy Spirit.

Books for Further Study:
Delighting in the Trinity: An Introduction to the Christian Faith by Michael Reeves
The Deep Things of God: How the Trinity Changes Everything by Fred Sanders
Ministry in the Image of God by Steve Seamands
The Trinity, Practically Speaking by Frank D. Macchia
Paul and the Trinity: Persons, Relations, and the Pauline Letters by Wesley Hill

View our growing playlist of Seven Minute Seminary.

Download the audio for this Seven Minute Seminary & subscribe via iTunes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service