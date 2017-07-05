Seedbed | Errors to Avoid When Talking about the Trinity

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/errors-to-avoid-when-talking-about-the-trinity/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=errors-to-avoid-when-talking-about-the-trinity



How should we think and talk about the Trinity? Does it make any different in our lives, practically speaking? In today’s Seven Minute Seminary, Dr. Jerome Van Kuiken explains the leading error in today’s church when talking about the Trinity, and points us to a more faithful way of understanding the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

The Trinity in the Bible:

Genesis 1:1-2; Matthew 3:16-17; 28:19; John 1; 10:30; 14:16-17; 1 Corinthians 8:6; 2 Corinthians 1:21-22; 13:14; Ephesians 4:4-6; Philippians 2:5-8; Colossians 1:15-17; 2:9; 1 Peter 1:1-2. Many other passages treat the divinity of the Son and Holy Spirit.

Books for Further Study:

Delighting in the Trinity: An Introduction to the Christian Faith by Michael Reeves

The Deep Things of God: How the Trinity Changes Everything by Fred Sanders

Ministry in the Image of God by Steve Seamands

The Trinity, Practically Speaking by Frank D. Macchia

Paul and the Trinity: Persons, Relations, and the Pauline Letters by Wesley Hill