Joseph Yoo - Medium | Death Leaves a Heartache No One Can Heal…

Yesterday morning, I got a text from a former youth letting me know that another former youth of mine, Collin, had died the other night from a car accident.

Collin had just graduated from high school and was going to San Diego State come this fall.

I met Collin when he was in 5th or 6th grade but really got to know him when he was a 7th grader.

He was such a breath of fresh air, considering the little s**theads that proceeded his class. Yes, Jared, Jeff, and Reid, I’m talking about you and your class of boys. Hellions doesn’t even begin to describe how you guys were 6–8th grade. And you know it! 😉

Collin’s personality balanced the rowdiness of the older boys.

Mainly because of how funny he was. Whatever we were doing, we’d have to stop and laugh at what Collin said and/or did. And I’d lose the whole room because I wouldn’t be able to hold my composure.

He was such a bright-eyed kid. And tireless, too. Always wanted to do one more thing before it was time to go home. Relentless, in a good way.

He was such a joy and a great kid to be around.

I had to move at the end of his 7th grade year. But thanks to social media I stalked him and my former students to see what they were up to and check-in here and there.

There are kids that you always worry about how they may turn out. But Collin wasn’t one of those kids. Even at the age of 12, you knew this kid was going to do well in life. He had a great family system, which in turn made him have a good, solid head on those shoulders of his.

The world is robbed of Collin’s presence. He had so much goodness and light to add to this world.

It’s such a shame that San Diego State won’t experience who Collin is; that the world won’t get to experience the force of personality that is Collin.

Oh Collin, how deeply you will be missed. I can’t believe this happened. And it’s so wrong and so unfair…

Please keep Collin’s family in your prayer.

Collin, may you rest in peace

Death leaves a heartache no can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal…

