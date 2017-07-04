This Day With God | Called According To His Purpose

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/07/04/called-according-to-his-purpose-2/



We know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.

The post “Respond with Commitment” discusses how Moses was called according to His purpose to receive instructions called the Ten Commandments from God. During that time, only Moses could have a close relationship to God but because of the death and resurrection of Christ, we have the opportunity to also get instructions from God through reading His Word. We can read the Bible for the purpose of writing down lessons learned and sharing these lessons with future generations.

The song Every Good Thing by The Afters points out that our relationships are so important. Of most importance is our relationship with God. Then our time with family members and our friends should also be top priority. Let us remember that life is designed for eternity so let us put our time into good causes and into relationships that return eternal dividends.





