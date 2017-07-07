Pastor Patrick - Never On A Sunday | Beneath Copper Falls – A Review

Original Posting At http://pastor-patrick.blogspot.com/2017/07/beneath-copper-falls-review.html



Beneath Copper Falls









by

Colleen Coble





A Review





It is not often that I ask to review a book that I do not want to read, but having read two chapters of this book, I know that this book is not for me. Those two chapters contain three episodes of physical abuse.





Now, I normally enjoy a romantic thriller; I enjoy most episodes of Criminal Minds (most, not all). But I also have lived with my wife for almost a half century as we both have struggled with the repercussions of the physical abuse that she and her mom experienced during her childhood. This book starts out with a sufficiently dark tone that I am choosing to not read it.





The publisher offers a gotcha – the reader must review the book and rate it. So my one-star rating is the value of this book to me. I recognize that others will like it more than me, but given my history and that of my wife, this book is not something I can or want to read. Several years ago, as I began reviewing books on a regular basis, I tried to return a book to this publisher because I did not want to read it (I do not remember why). At that time, they allowed me to do so, but was told that writing a poor review was better than not writing one. So I offer this, my brief response, to this book.

______________

This review is based on a free copy provided by the publisher for the purpose of creating this review. The opinions are mine alone.