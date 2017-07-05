Beguine Again | beach scene

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/beach-scene/
walking up
the beach
and i discover
i’ve mistaken
my bone for shell,
my blood for the tides
my naked footprints
are lost with the glyphs
a plover left behind,
her message wave-washed
into the bay and out to sea
feet salted and sandy, hair
damp from the glaucous spray
skin caramel under noon sun
© 2017, poem and photograph of the beach in San Francisco along Lincoln Highway near the Cliff House, Jamie Dedes (The Poet by Day & Coffee, Tea and Poetry), All rights reserved
