Beguine Again | beach scene

walking up
the beach
and i discover
i’ve mistaken
my bone for shell,
my blood for the tides

my naked footprints
are lost with the glyphs
a plover left behind,
her message wave-washed
into the bay and out to sea

feet salted and sandy, hair
damp from the glaucous spray
skin caramel under noon sun

© 2017, poem and photograph of the beach in San Francisco along Lincoln Highway near the Cliff House, Jamie Dedes (The Poet by Day & Coffee, Tea and Poetry), All rights reserved

