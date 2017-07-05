Beguine Again | beach scene

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/beach-scene/



walking up

the beach

and i discover

i’ve mistaken

my bone for shell,

my blood for the tides

my naked footprints

are lost with the glyphs

a plover left behind,

her message wave-washed

into the bay and out to sea

feet salted and sandy, hair

damp from the glaucous spray

skin caramel under noon sun

© 2017, poem and photograph of the beach in San Francisco along Lincoln Highway near the Cliff House, Jamie Dedes (The Poet by Day & Coffee, Tea and Poetry), All rights reserved