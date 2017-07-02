Beguine Again | All You Need Is Love

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/all-you-need-is-love/



So much of what we’re seeing in the world right now is due to broken systems that oppress and dominate. All the -isms–racism, sexism, ableism, etc.– can be transformed by something pure and simple. The Beatles told us a long time ago that all you need is love, and long before that, God told us exactly the same thing.

Approaching this work with love is surely a hard way to go, but it’s the only one that will bring about the kind of change we want to see.