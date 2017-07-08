Musings of a Naked Alien | A Sermon For This Sunday

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/07/a-sermon-for-this-sunday.html



“I pulled into Nazareth, was feeling ’bout half-past dead.

I just need some place where I can lay my head.

‘Hey, mister, can you tell me, where a man might find a bed?’

He just grinned and shook my hand, ‘No” was all he said.





Take a load off fanny, take a load for free.

Take a load off Fanny, and put the load right on me.”





Robbie Robertson









People nowadays,

want us all to march

together in formation,

but the children ask us

to come and play with them –

but we are too “grown-up”.

Have we forgotten how?





Jesus gives us a beat,

but we do not dance

with the Lord of the Dance.

David got down and funky

in the streets of the City,

but Michal was ashamed.

Jesus sings the blues for us,

but we’re too dignified

to be seen weeping with him.

Jesus throws us parties –

and yet we do not go.

Jesus has a wedding feast –

but we aren’t down with it.

John abstained from parties –

John was clearly crazy!

Jesus went to parties –

Jesus was clearly a lush!

But, hiding behind words,

wisdom always reveals itself,

if we but be observant.





Jesus thanked his Father:

“You reveal Truths to children

that grown-ups call Mysteries.

Let the little ones come to me

for theirs is Your Kingdom

that they might show it to us.

All Your things are mine Daddy:

No one knows You like I do;

No one knows me like You do.

As You revealed me, so too

shall my being reveal You.”





We each received a party invitation:

“Come to my party.

I know you are bone weary.

You’ve carried that load

by yourself for too long.

I have a bed for you –

Lay your head upon my shoulder;

Come and take a load off!

Come and be happy.





I have the perfect job for you;

It’s easy, if you try.

I will be your workmate,

I will be right there beside you –

together, work is made lighter.

It will bring you fulfillment and joy.









Tiwago









From Matthew 11:16-19&25-30

(photography by tiwago)