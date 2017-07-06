This Day With God | A Sanctuary for God to Dwell

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/07/06/a-sanctuary-for-god-to-dwell/



God gives Moses a command in Exodus 25:1-22. To tell the Israelites to bring an offering for God and to build a tabernacle exactly as instructed. Everyone whose heart prompted them to give could participate.

Various gifts of value could be given as an offering including gold, silver, and bronze; blue, purple, and scarlet yarn and fine linen; goat hair; ram skins dyed red and another type of durable leather; acacia wood; olive oil for the light; spices for the anointing oil and for the fragrant incense; and onyx stones and other gems to be mounted on the ephod and breastpiece (vv. 3-7). The gifts would be used to build and furnish an ark; a sanctuary for God so He could dwell among them. The blueprint was drawn up as explained in verses 10-22.

Imagine the materials and workmanship required to build this ark. We should seek to build our lives with the same initiative and passion as described in today’s passage. Because of Christ, we are each God’s Temple and His Spirit dwells within us.

This day with You Lord, before we begin our busy schedule ahead, we have taken the initiative to meet with you through Bible study and prayer. We have initiated the relationship today with the desire to do what is right today. We pray now for instructions. Help us to listen attentively so we have the plans needed to build an amazing day for your glory. Amen.