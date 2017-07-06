Defining Grace | 43: When Sermon Illustrations Aren’t “Family Friendly” – An AOTS Minisode

Original Posting At http://defininggrace.com/aots/043/





General Topic: Discernment and Pop Culture Sermon Illustrations

Happy 4th of July! (0:41)

Pulpit Fiction Podcast (2:04)

Intro to the Minisode Topic (3:01)

1. Pray about it (4:21)

2. Don’t automatically reject something because it’s messy (4:56)

3. Let the stories of Scripture be your guide (5:47)

4. Use Philippians 4:8 as a test (6:32)

5. Just because it is messy or ambiguous doesn’t mean it’s profound (7:54)

6. Understand that the medium matters (9:08)

7. Be clear and intentional about why you want to reference something (10:09)

8. Are there other options? (11:07)

9. Context, context, context (12:04)

Wrap up (13:00)

An Interview with Rev. Allen Stanton, Pastor at Merritt’s Chapel UMC (Chapel Hill, NC)

