Seedbed | Why a Hater’s Gonna Hate And What Can Be Done About It

June 2, 2017
John 15:18-25
CONSIDER THIS
THE PRAYER
Abba Father, we thank you for your Son, Jesus, who not only has chosen us but who chooses us over and over and over again. Awaken us to our chosenness that our lives might become sources of awakening for others. Remind us not to take rejection personally. Come Holy Spirit and fill us with the preemptive love of Jesus. We pray in his name. Amen.
THE QUESTIONS
- Do you struggle with taking things too personally? Why do you think it is about you? Why might it not be about them?
- What is your experience of preemptively rejecting other people? Do you tend toward this kind of self protection? What would it mean to become more aware of this tendency in you?
- What can you do today, right now, that might move you toward becoming a preemptive lover of other people?
—
