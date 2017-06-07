Sandpiper's Thoughts | Where I am

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/06/where-i-am.html



This is where I’ll be for the rest of the week.

I was at West Virginia Wesleyan College on Sunday to pick up Steve and two other people from our church who road in the Bishop’s Bike Ride to raise funds for flood releif in West Virginia. Most of the time, when I take a picutre on campus, I focus on the Chapel, which is a beautiful building. On Sunday, I sat under a tree, waiting for the riders to arrive, and I noticed how beautiful the trees are. It was a wonderful day.

So, today I’m back, and I’ll be here through Sunday. I’ll be back to the blog on Monday.