Seedbed | Where Did Pentecostalism Come From?

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/where-did-pentecostalism-come-from/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=where-did-pentecostalism-come-from



Where did Pentecostalism come from? In this Seven Minute Seminary video, Dr. Scott Kisker traces the origins of this American and global phenomenon by describing the various Wesleyan and Methodist contexts from which it emerged in the Western world. Included are associations of camp meetings, leaders like John Fletcher and Phoebe Palmer, and biblical themes such as empowerment, healing, and consecration.

[WATCH] Frank Macchia and Larry Wood discuss the influence of John Wesley on modern Pentecostalism in this video interview; [WATCH] Frank Macchia answers the question about which many wonder, Have some spiritual gifts ceased? in this Seven Minute Seminary video; [WATCH] Craig Keener walks through the basic biblical foundations for affirming the continuing relevance of the Holy Spirit’s gifts for today’s church in this Seven Minute Seminary; [WATCH] Craig Keener helps explain the meaning of Pentecost in Acts chapter 2 in this Seven Minute Seminary video;