the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Steve Manskar – Equipping Disciples | Discipleship Ministries | What’s the Class Meeting Got To Do With Mission?

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At https://blog.umcdiscipleship.org/whats-the-class-meeting-got-to-do-with-mission/


Re-traditioning the class meeting and class leaders is a first step toward missional faithfulness and true Wesleyan identity for The United Methodist Church. It will equip the congregation in keeping its promise to “do all in your power to increase their faith, confirm their hope, and perfect them in love” when persons are baptized, confirmed, or received into membership in the church.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service