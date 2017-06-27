The Painted Prayerbook | Welcoming Blessing

Original Posting At http://paintedprayerbook.com/2017/06/27/welcoming-blessing/



Image: The Best Supper © Jan Richardson

Reading from the Gospels, Year A, Proper 8/Ordinary 13/Pentecost +4: Matthew 10.40-42

“Whoever welcomes you welcomes me.”

—Matthew 10.40

In a beautiful town on the southwest coast of Ireland, there is a magical restaurant. My sister and I discovered it last summer. It is a wondrous combination of coziness, loveliness, deliciousness, and friendliness. I couldn’t help but fall in love.

After our sister time, I remained in Ireland for two more weeks to work on the blessings for The Cure for Sorrow. The restaurant became a regular spot for me. During that solitary time of working on these grief-borne blessings, it was an extraordinary gift to know I had a place I could go—a place where they called me by name, welcomed me to the table, talked with me, fed me in belly and soul.

I had left for Ireland feeling like a stranger in my own skin, so altered by the loss that was compelling me to make a new life. That new life is still in the making, but when I left Ireland, still enfolded in the welcome I found there, I felt less like a stranger to myself. When I returned to that coastal town this summer and walked into that restaurant once again, I heard a voice say, “Jan! You’re back!”

My experiences in Ireland gave me a new glimpse of the power of welcome, of what can happen when someone gathers us in and invites us to be at home when we are not at home, or have had to leave our home, or do not know where home is.

This blessing was inspired by that enchanted restaurant. May we know—and create—places of welcome that help us become something other than strangers to one another and to ourselves. May we learn how to make one another at home in this world.

Welcoming Blessing

When you are lost

in your own life.

When the landscape

you have known

falls away.

When your familiar path

becomes foreign

and you find yourself

a stranger

in the story you had held

most dear.

Then let yourself

be lost.

Let yourself leave

for a place

whose contours

you do not already know,

whose cadences

you have not learned

by heart.

Let yourself land

on a threshold

that mirrors the mystery

of your own

bewildered soul.

It will come

as a surprise,

what arrives

to welcome you

through the door,

making a place for you

at the table

and calling you

by your name.

Let what comes,

come.

Let the glass

be filled.

Let the light

be tended.

Let the hands

lay before you

what will meet you

in your hunger.

Let the laughter.

Let the sweetness

that enters

the sorrow.

Let the solace

that comes

as sustenance

and sudden, unbidden

grace.

For what comes,

offer gladness.

For what greets you

with kindly welcome,

offer thanks.

Offer blessing

for those

who gathered you in

and will not

be forgotten—

those who,

when you were

a stranger,

made a place for you

at the table

and called you

by your name.

—Jan Richardson

from The Cure for Sorrow: A Book of Blessings for Times of Grief

With gratitude to Neill, Grace, and everyone at No. 35 Kenmare.

Using Jan’s artwork…

To use the image “The Best Supper,” please visit this page at janrichardsonimages.com. (This is also available as an art print. After clicking over to the image’s page on the Jan Richardson Images site, just scroll down to the “Purchase as an Art Print” section.) Your use of janrichardsonimages.com helps make the ministry of The Painted Prayerbook possible. Thank you!

Using Jan’s words…

For worship services and related settings, you are welcome to use Jan’s blessings or other words from this blog without requesting permission. All that’s needed is to acknowledge the source. Please include this info in a credit line: “© Jan Richardson. janrichardson.com.” For other uses, visit Copyright Permissions.