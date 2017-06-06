Preceding Grace | We Know Only in Part

Original Posting At http://precedinggrace.blogspot.com/2017/06/we-know-only-in-part.html



Lectionary Scripture Reading: 2 Corinthians 13:11-13 (NRSV)

Paul’s second letter to the Church at Corinth includes the benediction from Sunday’s reading that features the Trinity in verse thirteen. The Sunday after Pentecost is Trinity Sunday and many churches look at the doctrine of God as Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

The Trinity is the Christian understanding of how God continues to reveal God’s self to the world.

We come to know God in this way but it is difficult. Human beings are finite and God is infinite. Can we truly grasp the infinite? Not yet.

Paul’s own reflection in his first letter to Corinth declares in 13:12b, “Now I know only in part; then I will know fully, even as I have been fully known.” He speaks of when we move from this life to the next gaining insight even as God already understands us completely.

I remember being on a young adult retreat at Canyon in the late 1980’s (I was probably about 5) and Reverend Guy Langston was our leader at the time. He was speaking to us on intimacy with God. As human beings seek true intimacy with one another, there is never a way for us to truly and completely know one another. Guy was vulnerable in sharing that even in the most intimate moments between spouses, there is never a way for them to become truly one in that we can never know another’s mind completely.

The three-leafed clover is sometimes used to describe

the Trinity with three in one. If using this example,

one must be clear that this is one plant (like one God)

and not three separate plants (like three separate gods).

This easily slips into heresy if you claim that

the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit are each a third

of the Godhead rather than each fully God.

We can’t do Vulcan mind melds with people.

At the same time, we have this deep desire to be known by others. We seek to be loved for who we really are. Christianity claims that God does know us and love us for who we really are.

God, in God’s infinite capacity is able to do this. We, in our limited capacity, seek to grasp who God really is.

The Trinity is our way of knowing. It can be somewhat confusing and contains more than a bit of mystery to it. This is not to be a cop-out but rather an admission to our limits. And so, may the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God, and the sharing in the Holy Spirit be with all of you.



Photo by Gabriel Rocha via Flickr.com. Used under the Creative Commons license.