This Day With God | Walking on Water

Galatians 1:1-10 inspired this poem. With faith, we can be like Paul and have confidence in what we believe. We can go deeper because there is no fear. There is a clean slate to begin anew and we can trust in the solid foundation of the gospel. Following His plan always helps us walk through every difficulty and keeps us on top.
Because of God’s grace
Through Jesus our Lord,
We have confidence
In this one accord.
Solid foundation
Upon which the Gospel
Has been founded
With Christ our model.
Our eternal future
Brings ultimate peace.
Every doubt or fear
Seems to always cease.
An abiding trust
Replaces our fear
As a sustaining
Faith is made more clear.
Faith gained this good day
Being Spirit led
Meeting new challenges
As we step ahead.
By Mark Shields – © 06-08-2017
