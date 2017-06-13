SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | WAIT ON THE LORD

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/06/wait-on-lord.html



“They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength.” (Isaiah 40:31)



God doesn’t tell us how He’ll answer our prayers, or even when, but He does promise those who wait on Him one thing — strength. Tony Evans points out that the word “wait” comes from a Hebrew word used in the making of rope. Every rope starts as a thread, and every thread added just increases its strength. Getting the idea? Every time you wait on the Lord you add another thread to the rope; you get a little stronger, a little more able to cope. Feel like you’re just hanging on by a thread? Wait in God’s presence and let Him turn it into a rope.



But waiting is not always passive, sometimes it’s active; like waiting on a customer, seeing that his or her needs are met. Waiting is not so much a position, as it is a focus. Isaiah says, “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed [focused] on Thee” (Isa 26:3). Whether it’s sitting prayerfully in God’s presence, or actively carrying out His will, you’ve got His assurance that your strength will be renewed. Listen to these promises:

(1) “Wait on the Lord; be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart; wait, I say, on the Lord” (Psalm 27:14 NKJV).

(2) “Wait silently for God alone, for my expectation is from Him” (Psalm 62:5 NKJV).

(3) “As the eyes of servants look to the hand of their masters… so our eyes look to the Lord our God” (Ps 123:2 NKJV).



Need more strength? Wait on God more!



— Source Unknown, from a subscriber in Pennsylvania







