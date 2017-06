Original Posting At http://www.patheos.com/blogs/thoughtfulpastor/2017/06/23/unanswered-prayers-gods-silence-demand-instantly-miraculous/



We demand in our prayers instant healing, instant riches, instant love, instant solutions to all our problems. We insist God intervene consistently with miraculous answers to all human dilemmas. A few weeks ago, I attempted to answer this question: What good is prayer, in a practical sense? When I try to pray for the nation [Read More…]