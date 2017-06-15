Sandpiper's Thoughts | Two Amendments

Amendment 2:

In the 2012 Book of Discipline, Division One, ¶4, Article IV, amend by deletion and addition as follows:

After “all persons” delete “without regard to race, color, national origin, status, or economic condition”. After “because of race, color, national origin,” delete “status,” and add “ability”. At the end of the paragraph, add “nor shall any member be denied access to an equal place in the life, worship, and governance of the Church because of race, color, gender, national origin, ability, age, marital status, or economic





I worry that in my annual conference, there were many people who voted against these two amendments. The first one is designed to help women and girls who are being oppressed – for the church to take an official stand against it. Those who voted against it will do so because of the language that God does not have a gender. The second on is to ensure that those who are differently abled or who are not men have equal access to the church. Judging from the comments made, those who vote against it will do so because some time in the future, gender might mean more than two – male and female, even though that is how it is defined in the Discipline.



