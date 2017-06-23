Allan R. Bevere | Truth Is Stranger Then Fiction: Grand Theft Avocado

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/ebmwiXdZTVw/truth-is-stranger-then-fiction-grand.html



Grand Theft Avocado: 3 arrested in $300K California theft



From Associated Press

June 17, 2017 3:04 PM EST



OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Police are calling it grand theft avocado.



Three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.



Thirty-eight-year-old Joseph Valenzuela, 28-year-old Carlos Chavez and 30-year-old Rahim Leblanc were each charged with grand theft of fruit and were being held in jail on bail of $250,000 each. They were arrested Wednesday.



It was unclear whether they have attorneys.



Detectives began investigating the suspects in May after receiving a tip that they were conducting unauthorized cash sales of avocados from a ripening facility in the city of Oxnard owned by the Mission Produce company.



The company estimated the avocado loss at about $300,000, the sheriff’s office said.



“We take these kinds of thefts seriously. It’s a big product here and in California,” sheriff’s Sgt. John Franchi told the Los Angeles Times. “Everybody loves avocados.”

