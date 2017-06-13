allenmcgraw.com | Trinity Sunday: Trinity is Still My Name (#229)

Original Posting At http://allenmcgraw.com/2017/06/trinity-sunday-trinity-is-still-my-name-229/
The doctrine of The Trinity is one of the most fundamental confessions of the Christian faith. However, it is also one of the most difficult to understand. But, maybe that’s the way it’s supposed to be. You can view the diagram of The Trinity that Pastor Allen mentions during his sermon by clicking the following link:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/b/b3/Shield-Trinity-Scutum-Fidei-English.svg
- Sermon Title: Trinity Sunday: Trinity is Still My Name
- Preacher: Allen McGraw
- Date: 6/11/2017
- Time: Morning Worship Service
- Location: First United Methodist Church of Water Valley
- Scripture Reference: Matthew 28:16-20
