This Day With God | Together

Each day can be amazing when we fix problems together. Make it your purpose to love what God loves and share with others.
God gives unique
Parts of ministry
Through diverse people
Which forms a chemistry;
Blending each talent
To help rise above
Current challenges
And hardships thereof
With one sharpened mind.
Making the right choice
To fill His purpose
With one fervent voice.
Helping those in need
And pulling together
With various ideas
To be the bellwether
That is always ready
To love what God loves
And to tell what He
Has done already.
By Mark Shields – © 06-29-2017
