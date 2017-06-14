Beguine Again | this wild rumpus of life

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/this-wild-rumpus-of-life/



when the dead are invited back

on Halloween and All Souls Day,

Dia de los Muertos and Dia de los ñatitas,

during Bon Festival and Qingming Festival,

Araw ng mga Patáy and Gai Jatra Chuseok

on these days, in the many places

on the crest of our mingling with spirits

at burial sites and among dappled silver-gray stones

and the blue and emerald of sky and sea,

around the bend of alabaster bays

and the rough-barked redwoods and stripy eucalyptus

in the damp green of the moss

in the pungent cempasúchitl or pale bamboo shoots

and the raucous discontent of crows and sea gulls calling,

among bales of cotton clouds and symphonies of rain

among the hot tears and cool baptisms by salt water

between the viridescent living and the

remains of the dead, the compost underfoot,

in the wind wailing past the bowing cypress

in these landscapes and littoral zones

our ancestors visit in cellular memory, our blood

sings their songs and they hound us; hounding,

not into death but into life, into blessing

into peace, celebration and joy ~

one life to live or many, what do you give?

what do you leave behind, what will you have

to say when, for just one moment, your spirit is

called to share again this wild rumpus of life

© 2015, poem, Jamie Dedes (The Poet by Day & Coffee, Tea and Poetry), All rights reserved; illustration, photo of Diego Rivera’s mural in Mexico city, Sueño de una Tarde Dominical en la Alameda Central. A “selfie” of sorts, you can see Rivera to your left as the child and the woman behind him is Frieda Kahlo. The photo is courtesy of Humberto under CC BY-SA 2.0 license.