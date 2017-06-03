Seedbed | THE WEEKLY CHECK-IN

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/the-weekly-check-in-17/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-weekly-check-in-17



June 3, 2017

Acts 19:1-7 (NIV)

1 While Apollos was at Corinth, Paul took the road through the interior and arrived at Ephesus. There he found some disciples 2 and asked them, “Did you receive the Holy Spirit when[a] you believed?”

They answered, “No, we have not even heard that there is a Holy Spirit.”

3 So Paul asked, “Then what baptism did you receive?”

“John’s baptism,” they replied.

4 Paul said, “John’s baptism was a baptism of repentance. He told the people to believe in the one coming after him, that is, in Jesus.” 5 On hearing this, they were baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus. 6 When Paul placed his hands on them, the Holy Spirit came on them, and they spoke in tongues[b] and prophesied. 7 There were about twelve men in all.

WATCH THIS

