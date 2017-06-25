This Day With God | The Week Ahead

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/06/25/the-week-ahead-21/



This week, we will continue the journey and share more thoughts from the study of Exodus 23.

Below are some questions for reflection:

Exodus 23:1-19

*What quality of life is God seeking to develop in His people here? What needs do the commands of verses 10-13 meet? What changes can you make so that a day of rest is a time of renewal instead of frantic activity for you and others? When and how do you express gratitude to God?

Exodus 23:20-33

*What are the provisional conditions and promises God makes? What are the areas in which God will bless Israel if they serve Him? Are these blessing available to us today and how can we receive them?

Believe that God has a great plan for you.

Victory starts by having a plan. By accepting God’s plan for us, all we need to do is follow and believe He will provide the power. He will give the upper hand to make what seems impossible possible.

