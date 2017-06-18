This Day With God | The Week Ahead

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/06/18/the-week-ahead-20/



This week, we will continue the journey and share more thoughts from the study of Exodus 22.

Below are some questions for reflection:

Exodus 22:1-15

*What penalty is laid out for deliberate theft? How does the penalty for being negligent in careless acts differ? Do you have a concern for others that extends to their possessions?

Exodus 22:16-31

*How does the attitude toward those in need illustrate the mercy and compassion of God? How do the things you give to God relate to your priorities? How can you put God first in the future?

Believe that God has a great plan for you.

Victory starts by having a plan. By accepting God’s plan for us, all we need to do is follow and believe He will provide the power. He will give the upper hand to make what seems impossible possible.

*Adeney, Carol. This Morning with God: A Daily Study Guide to the Entire Bible. Downers Grove, IL: InterVarsity, 1978. Print.