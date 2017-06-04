This Day With God | The Week Ahead

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/06/04/the-week-ahead-19/



This week, we will continue on the journey and share more thoughts from the study of Galatians 5-6.

Below are some questions for reflection

Galatians 5:13-24

What is the freedom to which you have been called (See Galatians 5:1)? How can you walk by the Spirit today and into the future? How can you honor God today?

Galatians 6:1-10

What are the attitudes you must develop toward yourself and others if you are to walk by the Spirit (See Galatians 5:14)? What is the law of Christ? How will you do good to others today?

Believe that God has a great plan for you.

Victory starts by having a plan. By accepting God’s plan for us, all we need to do is follow and believe He will provide the power. He will give the upper hand to make what seems impossible possible.

