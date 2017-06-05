Allan R. Bevere | The Trinity Is Our Social Program

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/uTqLz_unLaM/the-trinity-is-our-social-program.html



It is now common to note that there has been a surprising revival of interest in the doctrine of the Trinity since the second half of the twentieth century. Christoph Schwӧbel comments that “at the beginning of this period it still seemed necessary to lament the neglect of trinitarian reflection in modern theology and to offer apologies for engaging with such allegedly remote and speculative issues,” but goes on to say, “both lamentation and apologies, would seem out of place in today’s theological situation.” Recent writers have found in the Trinity not just the essence of Christian faith, but a seemingly endless generative doctrine for ethical and social ideas. Right belief about the Trinity will determine our understanding of the church, of proper shape of human society, and of many other pastoral and political questions. As Miroslav Volf put it in the title of a paper, “The Trinity is Our Social Program.”

___

from Stephen R. Holmes, The Quest for the Trinity: The Doctrine of God in Scripture, History and Modernity, p. 1.