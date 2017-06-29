Reflections on the The Word and World | The thought of freedom

Original Posting At http://dscotthagan.blogspot.com/2017/06/the-thought-of-freedom.html



The world continues spinning, but our nation slows down this week to mark the passing of one of our most important anniversaries. It was on July 2, 1776 that the Second Continental Congress voted to declare their independence from British rule. The next day, John Adams wrote to his wife Abigail, “The Second Day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha, in the History of America.” Of course, it was the date of ratification, July 4, that is the day everyone remembers. We can all agree that the date doesn’t matter; it is the thought that counts.

We celebrate those who first thought up freedom, and we celebrate every man and woman who has served our nation to preserve our freedom. With freedom comes responsibility. The Apostle Paul said as much,





You were called to freedom, brothers and sisters; only don’t let this freedom be an opportunity to indulge your selfish impulses, but serve each other through love. – Galatians 5:13





With freedom in mind, I am considering two changes to my routine in July. I am going to free myself from some of the time I spend with digital devices: television, cell phones, ipads, laptops, etc. In place of the time I am too often chain myself to these devices, I am going to take the four weeks of July and read through the Gospels, in the order they were probably written: Mark, Matthew, Luke and John. May I share them with you, that you might consider something similar.