Pastor Patrick - Never On A Sunday | The Separatists – A Review

Original Posting At http://pastor-patrick.blogspot.com/2017/06/the-separatists-review.html



The Separatists

by

Lis Wiehl

A Review

Lis Wiehl has written another smart, entertaining novel whose plot could easily be found in today’s newspapers. From the beginning of the prologue to the final moments of the epilogue, the reader is pulled from the skyscrapers of Manhatten to the corridors of power along the prairies of North Dakota to the industrial center of Winnipeg, Manitoba (Canada), we follow Erica Sparks and the news crew for GNN TV as they cover a recall election and its repercussions that are destined to reshape the United States of America. Erica Sparks has discovered a politician that not only wants to be the new governor of North Dakota, but wants to lead the state and its people into a new country – The Homeland.



Whether the reader is a news junkie (as is this reviewer), a lover of historical fiction (though that history has not yet occurred), or just drawn to the writing of a terrific author, this book does not fail. The missing element is that though coming from a Christian publisher, faith does not play an integral role in the book’s plot or themes. That does not mean that the believer or non-believer will not be challenged to relook at their view of politics at all levels – local, national, and international.

______________