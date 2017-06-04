Beguine Again | The Lighthouse Shines

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/the-lighthouse-shines/



If you are writing the clearest, truest words you can find and doing the best you can to understand and communicate, this will shine on paper like its own little lighthouse. Lighthouses dont go running all over an island looking for boats to save; they just stand there shining.–Anne Lamott

Lighthouses are endlessly suggestive signifiers of both human isolation and our ultimate connectedness to each other.–Virginia Woolf