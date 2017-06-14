the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Seedbed | The Emergence of Classical Pentecostalism

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/the-emergence-of-classical-pentecostalism/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-emergence-of-classical-pentecostalism


Around the turn of the 20th century, a group of Holy Spirit-filled Christians emerged that placed a high emphasis on life-change by the sanctification of the Holy Spirit, and unique empowerment for ministry by the baptism of the Holy Spirit (as evidenced by the sign of speaking in tongues). Watch as Dr. Scott Kisker continues his Seven Minute Seminary teaching on the origins of Pentecostalism. Watch Part I of this series here.

Groups mentioned in the video:
Church of God in Christ
Church of God (Anderson, Indiana)
Church of God (Cleveland, Tennessee)
Assemblies of God

View our growing playlist of Seven Minute Seminary.

Download the audio for this Seven Minute Seminary & subscribe via iTunes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service