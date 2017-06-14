Seedbed | The Emergence of Classical Pentecostalism

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/the-emergence-of-classical-pentecostalism/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-emergence-of-classical-pentecostalism



Around the turn of the 20th century, a group of Holy Spirit-filled Christians emerged that placed a high emphasis on life-change by the sanctification of the Holy Spirit, and unique empowerment for ministry by the baptism of the Holy Spirit (as evidenced by the sign of speaking in tongues). Watch as Dr. Scott Kisker continues his Seven Minute Seminary teaching on the origins of Pentecostalism. Watch Part I of this series here.

Groups mentioned in the video:

Church of God in Christ

Church of God (Anderson, Indiana)

Church of God (Cleveland, Tennessee)

Assemblies of God