This Day With God | The Best Way

This poem was inspired after the study of Joshua 24. As Joshua reviews Israel’s history, he emphasizes how God was involved and brought them from the land of slavery to the Promised Land. There is always hope for a better tomorrow when you are with God and He is with you.
Even if feeling lost,
Keep holding on
For hope is in front,
Yesterday is gone.
Even during pain,
To Him always cleave.
Trust it will be brief
Expecting relieve.
Even if constrained,
Feeling at a loss,
Be inspired by Jesus
What was done on the Cross.
Examine your hopes
And all of your thoughts.
God can take them all
Lead you to better spots.
Along this journey
To a brighter day
Where there is hope
In going His Way.
By Mark Shields – © 06-01-2017
