Musings of a Naked Alien | Stepping Out

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/06/stepping-out.html



eve i

adam i

stood there

stand here

in the dark

looking out

from a threshold

within a nexus

of space and time

of heart and spirit





entrance or exit?





reluctant to take

the first step

reluctant to forget

primordial memories

of woods and savannas

of groves rich in trees

of two trees that rose above

of a single tree with fruit

of a garden left behind





the light out there

is so very bright

so harshly strong

testing and tempering

blessing and gracing

i am only newly clothed

yet feeling naked





must we walk into it?

must we strive with that?

can not we stay here at home?

can we not live in soft comfort?





but nevertheless we walked into it

determined to defeat and tame it

longing for the shade we knew

longing for our lost childhood

making church a formal garden

forsaking the wild woods

we stride into the world as giants

small inside but outwardly large





we see not who walks beside us

the light within the light









tiwago











