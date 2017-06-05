This Day With God | Step Ahead With The Spirit

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/06/05/step-ahead-with-the-spirit/



The freedom to which we have been called is through Christ. Galatians 5:13-24 explains how we can step ahead with the Spirit now and into the future. We are free from the Law and this opens up the opportunity to discover God’s blessings each and every day.

We can walk by faith today by integrating our faith with our lifestyle; serving through love and remembering how the Spirit is at work. The purpose is to step ahead with the Spirit and deliver the Good News to as many people as possible.

We can honor God by growing the fruits of the Spirit which are love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, and faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control (v. 22). As we study God’s Word, we are feeding our soul with the needed resources and inspiration to do what it says. Through prayer, we are prompted by the Holy Spirit in ways to glorify God.

This day with You Lord, we ask that we put Your guidance into practice. We know that prayer is our greatest power because we are speaking and listening to the ONE who has the answers. We can lean on You today and know that You are big enough to take on whatever comes our way. In Jesus name. Amen