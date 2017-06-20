Sandpiper's Thoughts | Spirit

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/06/spirit.html
Oh, God, my God.
You breathed,
and the world came into being.
You spoke your breath,
and life entered me.
I breathe.
In and out.
I don’t notice it.
I pay no attention.
Until I can’t breathe anymore.
Your spirit is wind,
breathing through my life,
around my life.
I don’t notice it.
I pay no attention.
Until I can’t breathe anymore.
Fill my life today.
Be in my breath.
Heal what is broken;
make me whole.
Empower me so that
I can do your work in the world.
Move as you do.
Help me to pay attention.
I pray that you will be the wind
in my life.
Moving through me,
with me,
in spite of me,
Inhabiting my words,
motivating my deeds,
clearing my thoughts.
Until I can’t breathe anymore.
And beyond.
Leave a Reply