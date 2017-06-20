Sandpiper's Thoughts | Spirit

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/06/spirit.html



Oh, God, my God.

You breathed,

and the world came into being.

You spoke your breath,

and life entered me.





I breathe.

In and out.

I don’t notice it.

I pay no attention.

Until I can’t breathe anymore.





Your spirit is wind,

breathing through my life,

around my life.

I don’t notice it.

I pay no attention.

Until I can’t breathe anymore.





Fill my life today.

Be in my breath.

Heal what is broken;

make me whole.

Empower me so that

I can do your work in the world.

Move as you do.

Help me to pay attention.





I pray that you will be the wind

in my life.

Moving through me,

with me,

in spite of me,

Inhabiting my words,

motivating my deeds,

clearing my thoughts.

Until I can’t breathe anymore.