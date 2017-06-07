Beguine Again | sleeping with walls

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/sleeping-with-walls/



sleeping without walls

the fields that year taught the art of sleeping outside,

sleeping without walls, watching the stars and moon,

our dreams spun from sunsets and morning dew ~

we slept in bedrolls configured from old white sheets and

the khaki wool blankets my uncles took to war, i wondered

about my uncles as i did about many people, many things

and that summer held varied delights, climbing trees,

eating cherries without washing them . . . oh! ~

and there were blueberry bushes and fig trees and

i lined the path to the food hut with odd sunday stones

i said my own prayers while the big girls were at Mass

and marveled at my middle-aged mother’s plump knees

i marked her spirit for wearing bermudas, for joining

children’s games, sitting ’round fires, making ‘smores ~

now I wonder at summer camp morphing into metaphor,

all our lives we did those things: gathering dreams,

mom and me, outsider artists sleeping without walls

© 2013, poem and photograph, Jamie Dedes (The Poet by Day & Coffee, Tea and Poetry & The BeZine)