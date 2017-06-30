A Pastor's Thoughts | Simply Jesus

Original Posting At https://ijboudreaux.com/2017/06/30/simply-jesus/



JESUS OF NAZARETH poses a question and a challenge two thousand years after his lifetime. The question is fairly simple: who exactly was he? This includes the questions, What did he think he was up to? What did he do and say, why was he killed, and did he rise from the dead? The challenge is likewise fairly simple: since he called people to follow him, and since people have been trying to do that ever since, what might “following him” entail? How can we know if we are on the right track?

—-from “Simply Jesus” by N. T. Wright