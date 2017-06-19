Sunday's Child | Shepherd and Host, a reflection on Psalm 23

Original Posting At http://suewhitt.blogspot.com/2017/06/shepherd-and-host-reflection-on-psalm-23.html



Psalm 23 is surely the most familiar psalm to many of us. Some of us can even recite it; even more of us recognize it as soon as we hear it being recited.

I suggest a reason that it is so ubiquitous is that we need to hear its message, one of the love and protection that God offers to all of us. A love that protects, comforts, and just is always to be counted on.

John H. Hayes, in Preaching through the Christian Year B, points out that two different images of God are used in this psalm–shepherd and host.

First, the psalm begins, “The Lord is my shepherd.” When we are in danger, or in need of direction, we can be comforted with that image of a shepherd taking care of the sheep who really need being taken care of, including being protected from predators, and being told when we are on the wrong path and being shown the right way to go.

Also, the psalm includes, “You prepare a table for me…..” The Lord welcomes us, is generous with us, and will continue to do so; “I shall dwell in the house of the Lord my whole life long.”

Hayes summarizes the diverse expressions of human experience found in this psalm: