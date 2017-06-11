the MethoBlog

Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for Trinity Sunday

Old Testament: Genesis 1:1-2:4a

Psalter: Psalm 8

Epistle: 2 Corinthians 13:11-13

Gospel: Matthew 28:16-20
Holy, holy, holy God, in calling forth creation from the void, revealing yourself in human flesh, and pouring forth your wisdom to guide us, you manifest your concern for your whole universe. You invite us, as your people, to gather the world’s needs into our hearts and bring them before you in prayer and in mission. Instill in us your same concern for those around us, that our witness may point beyond ourselves to your honor and glory. Amen.

