Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Third Sunday after Pentecost

Old Testament: Genesis 21:8-21 or Jeremiah 20:7-13

Psalter: Psalm 86:1-10, 16-17 or Psalm 69:7-10, (11-15), 16-18

Epistle: Romans 6:1-11

Gospel: Matthew 10:24-39
___
God of strength and courage, in Jesus Christ you set us free from sin and death, and call us to the risk of faith and service. Give us grace to follow him who gave himself for others, that, by our service, we may find the life he came to bring. Amen.

