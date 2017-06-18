Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Second Sunday after Pentecost

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/Y4iMjPywkiw/scriptures-and-prayer-for-second-sunday.html
Old Testament: Genesis 18:1-15, (21:1-7) or Exodus 19:2-8
Psalter: Psalm 116:1-2, 12-19 or Psalm 100
Epistle: Romans 5:1-8
Gospel: Matthew 9:35-10:8, (9-23)
___
God of compassion, you have opened the way for us and brought us to yourself. Pour your love into our hearts, that, overflowing with joy, we may freely share the blessings of your realm and faithfully proclaim the good news of Christ. Amen.
Leave a Reply