the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for Pentecost

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/8P_-PP5acao/scriptures-and-prayer-for-pentecost.html


First Reading: Acts 2:1-21 or Numbers 11:24-30

Psalter: Psalm 104:24-34, 35

Epistle: 1 Corinthians 12:3-13 or Acts 2:1-21

Gospel: John 20:19-23 or John 7:37-39
___
Perplexing, Pentecostal God, you infuse us with your Spirit, urging us to vision and dream. May the gift of your presence find voice in our lives, that our babbling may be transformed into discernment and the flickering of many tongues light an unquenchable fire of compassion and justice. Amen.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service