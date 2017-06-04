Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for Pentecost

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/8P_-PP5acao/scriptures-and-prayer-for-pentecost.html



First Reading: Acts 2:1-21 or Numbers 11:24-30

Psalter: Psalm 104:24-34, 35

Epistle: 1 Corinthians 12:3-13 or Acts 2:1-21

Gospel: John 20:19-23 or John 7:37-39

___

Perplexing, Pentecostal God, you infuse us with your Spirit, urging us to vision and dream. May the gift of your presence find voice in our lives, that our babbling may be transformed into discernment and the flickering of many tongues light an unquenchable fire of compassion and justice. Amen.