the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Seedbed | Revival is Small, and Revival is Now (James Swanson)

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/revival-is-small-and-revival-is-now/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=revival-is-small-and-revival-is-now


In today’s video, Bishop James Swanson challenges our notions of revival by focusing the church onto the small places where God working, here and now.

Get all of the New Room 2016 keynote and breakout talks today for 25% off! Use code TALKS25 at checkout. The keynote speakers included Pete Greig, Danielle Strickland, Prabhu Singh, James Swanson, Andrea Summers, Rebekah Lyons, Ken Collins, Ben Witherington III, Jerry Kulah, Gabe Lyons.

Space is limited, so don’t miss out: REGISTER for the next New Room Conference.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service